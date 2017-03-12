Many campuses, not so many students -- state and state-related schools draw from same shrinking pool
It doesn't take much of a road trip from California University of Pennsylvania, where enrollment has dropped by 20 percent in six years, to run head-on into competition. Little more than 20 miles up the road near Uniontown, Penn State University Fayette, The Eberly Campus, is working to hold onto its share of the region's shrinking student market.
