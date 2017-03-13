High-level dealer' gets more than thr...

High-level dealer' gets more than three years in prison

Friday Mar 10 Read more: Altoona Mirror

A McKeesport man who said he came to Altoona in July 2015 for a motel room party will spend more than three years in jail for what police say was his higher-level role in a heroin-selling business. Sha'ron Raymere Wilson, 24, told Judge Jolene G. Kopriva in court on Thursday that he had been found guilty in December based on assumptions.

