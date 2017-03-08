Hearing for suspect in police chase t...

Hearing for suspect in police chase that killed 3 postponed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: New Jersey Herald

A preliminary hearing for a Pennsylvania man charged with killing a family of three while leading police on a Thanksgiving Day chase has been postponed. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says Coleman and a woman who owned his car had been selling heroin earlier that day before East McKeesport police stopped Coleman for a traffic violation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Refugees coming to the area... 4 hr kilroy jamal 20
Specifically Name One Qualified To Run For Coun... (Dec '14) 13 hr Vote 4 Trump 22
Chooky has ticket Fri John D 21
Election year Fri John D 35
I Love JACKING OFF (Oct '15) Mar 9 harry 13
west mifflin parks being torn down Mar 9 Willie Pullout 7
Queeg is Elaina Mar 9 MakeItCount 12
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,488,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC