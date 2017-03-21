Cooling it: Zappala's guidelines for police chases are sound

New guidelines for police chases released last week by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. promote common sense and public safety. While police departments are not required to follow them, any police force that cares for its citizens should incorporate the main idea put forth by Mr. Zappala's office, in consultation with the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association: Pursue suspects wanted for grave felonies.

