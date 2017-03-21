Cooling it: Zappala's guidelines for police chases are sound
New guidelines for police chases released last week by Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala Jr. promote common sense and public safety. While police departments are not required to follow them, any police force that cares for its citizens should incorporate the main idea put forth by Mr. Zappala's office, in consultation with the Allegheny County Chiefs of Police Association: Pursue suspects wanted for grave felonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Queeg - Elaina - Caught
|1 hr
|And
|28
|Slice em, dice em, Club Paradise em
|5 hr
|Snake Eyes
|1
|WM Councils Big Plan
|7 hr
|Whoops
|4
|Bennet the Drooler
|8 hr
|Sally Saliva
|1
|Playground grant
|12 hr
|Mirror
|20
|Raise Taxes and Save Glassport (Aug '16)
|19 hr
|Queeg
|30
|Gergley charged with gambling and corruption (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|mike Ference
|116
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC