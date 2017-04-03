Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs? Pennsylvania Town Has High Hopes.
The promise of big profits and job creation continues to draw communities to the legal marijuana industry, particularly in places where the economy has long suffered. Nowhere is this more apparent than in southwestern Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA License Plate GBN0701
|1 hr
|They Know
|1
|When will Amy B
|1 hr
|Gimme Some of That
|3
|Did Castagna know about the Wilson kickbacks?
|1 hr
|Free Bees
|1
|Trump Sends A Message
|1 hr
|Trumpet
|1
|Softball Bats Dirt Cheap
|2 hr
|GMC
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Sluggo
|56
|Gergley charged with gambling and corruption (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|mike Ference
|116
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC