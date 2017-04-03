Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs...

Can Marijuana Replace Lost Steel Jobs? Pennsylvania Town Has High Hopes.

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

The promise of big profits and job creation continues to draw communities to the legal marijuana industry, particularly in places where the economy has long suffered. Nowhere is this more apparent than in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PA License Plate GBN0701 1 hr They Know 1
When will Amy B 1 hr Gimme Some of That 3
Did Castagna know about the Wilson kickbacks? 1 hr Free Bees 1
Trump Sends A Message 1 hr Trumpet 1
Softball Bats Dirt Cheap 2 hr GMC 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Pennsylvan... (Oct '10) 4 hr Sluggo 56
Gergley charged with gambling and corruption (Mar '16) Apr 3 mike Ference 116
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC