Braddock looks to medical marijuana for economic boost
After more than a quarter century as a state-designated financially distressed community, Braddock may be looking at a bright, leafy future. Tuesday night, the Braddock Borough Council is slated to consider whether to throw its support behind Sewickley-based Laurel Green Medical's effort to secure one of two state permits in the region to establish a facility for growing and processing marijuana for medical use.
|5 Plead Guilty In Alleged Mon Valley Gambling Ring (Apr '14)
|6 hr
|Sir Repko
|70
|Queeg is Elaina
|6 hr
|Queeg
|16
|Refugees coming to the area...
|10 hr
|Voted for Trump
|27
|Do black people abuse the welfare system? (Mar '10)
|14 hr
|Danny
|103
|Parkinson shuts down jail (Feb '15)
|Sun
|Captain Obvious
|8
|Judy Andzelik the deciding vote to give away mo... (Aug '15)
|Sun
|Butchy
|20
|West Mifflin schools to sell two playing fields
|Sun
|Rish
|4
