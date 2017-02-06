South Fayette commissioner helps dog ...

South Fayette commissioner helps dog fostering efforts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: O-R Online

Jessica Cardillo's current foster dog, a pit-mix named Buddha, is working his way to being able to become adopted into a loving home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boy Mayor Cuts Sewer Deal - and it STINKS Sat Candyman 12
While Glassport council fiddles... Sat Narcan 46
What a shock (Jan '16) Feb 3 Candyman 6
heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2... Feb 2 No Smack Zone 13
trump read this (Apr '16) Jan 31 Voted for Trump 22
Fawn Walker for State Represenative??? Will you... (Jun '15) Jan 29 Video Vinny 189
who farted in cherry lane lastnight Jan 28 Camel Toe 11
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,131 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,752

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC