South Fayette commissioner helps dog fostering efforts
Jessica Cardillo's current foster dog, a pit-mix named Buddha, is working his way to being able to become adopted into a loving home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Mayor Cuts Sewer Deal - and it STINKS
|Sat
|Candyman
|12
|While Glassport council fiddles...
|Sat
|Narcan
|46
|What a shock (Jan '16)
|Feb 3
|Candyman
|6
|heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2...
|Feb 2
|No Smack Zone
|13
|trump read this (Apr '16)
|Jan 31
|Voted for Trump
|22
|Fawn Walker for State Represenative??? Will you... (Jun '15)
|Jan 29
|Video Vinny
|189
|who farted in cherry lane lastnight
|Jan 28
|Camel Toe
|11
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC