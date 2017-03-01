Skeletal remains identified as man missing since 2012
Authorities in western Pennsylvania say skeletal remains found on a hillside in a Pittsburgh suburb have been identified as those of a man missing for almost five years. The Allegheny County medical examiner's office said the remains reported Thursday night in a wooded area of McKeesport are those of 26-year-old Dominick Brown Hill.
