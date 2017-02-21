Pa. baby found dead at home prompting police investigation

A mother's heartbreak over finding her 2-month-old son, identified as Antoine Knight, Jr., not breathing at home has turned into a full-blown police investigation in western Pennsylvania.( A mother's heartbreak over finding her 2-month-old son not breathing has turned into a full-blown police investigation in western Pennsylvania. As TribLive.com and KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh report, Allegheny County Police are investigating after paramedics were called to the McKeesport apartment by the mother who found her baby in distress Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.