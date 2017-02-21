Pa. baby found dead at home prompting...

Pa. baby found dead at home prompting police investigation

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: PennLive.com

A mother's heartbreak over finding her 2-month-old son, identified as Antoine Knight, Jr., not breathing at home has turned into a full-blown police investigation in western Pennsylvania. As TribLive.com and KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh report, Allegheny County Police are investigating after paramedics were called to the McKeesport apartment by the mother who found her baby in distress Wednesday morning.

