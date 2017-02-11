Infant's death at Pittsburgh-area housing complex probed
Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant in a housing complex near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County authorities say Mckeesport police and paramedics responded to a Crawford Village unit for a report of an unresponsive infant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|While Glassport council fiddles...
|51 min
|lifetimeporter
|89
|who was JOEY BERTONE? (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Mark
|293
|Ron Beck (Oct '14)
|14 hr
|Candyman
|164
|Free hand and suck jobs at the Voters Booth today! (Nov '15)
|Feb 21
|SoreMouth
|4
|NAACP Mckeesport
|Feb 19
|Voted for Trump
|2
|trump read this (Apr '16)
|Feb 18
|Voted for Trump
|24
|Boy Mayor Cuts Sewer Deal - and it STINKS
|Feb 15
|Candyman
|13
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC