Infant's death at Pittsburgh-area housing complex probed

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities in western Pennsylvania are investigating the death of a 2-month-old infant in a housing complex near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County authorities say Mckeesport police and paramedics responded to a Crawford Village unit for a report of an unresponsive infant.

