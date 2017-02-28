February 28, 2017Steel Valley and Sev...

February 28, 2017Steel Valley and Seven Mon Valley Commu...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Allegheny County

The Allegheny County Health Department today announced that the Steel Valley School District is the latest school district to be designated as a Live Well Allegheny School and that the Township of Elizabeth, Borough of Glassport, City of McKeesport, Borough of Munhall, Borough of Port Vue, Borough of West Homestead and Borough of Whitaker are the newest Live Well Allegheny Communities . "This is exciting news," said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Refugees coming to the area... 4 hr xxx 16
Chooky has ticket 9 hr John D 21
Election year 9 hr John D 35
I Love JACKING OFF (Oct '15) Thu harry 13
west mifflin parks being torn down Thu Willie Pullout 7
Queeg is Elaina Thu MakeItCount 12
who was JOEY BERTONE? (Apr '10) Mar 4 Skull and Bones 296
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC