February 28, 2017Steel Valley and Seven Mon Valley Commu...

The Allegheny County Health Department today announced that the Steel Valley School District is the latest school district to be designated as a Live Well Allegheny School and that the Township of Elizabeth, Borough of Glassport, City of McKeesport, Borough of Munhall, Borough of Port Vue, Borough of West Homestead and Borough of Whitaker are the newest Live Well Allegheny Communities . "This is exciting news," said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Allegheny County.