American Water Works' Q4 Earnings Cap...

American Water Works' Q4 Earnings Cap Off a Great Year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: The Motley Fool

The country's largest water utility grew earnings per share a solid 7.6% in 2016 and announced that its 2017 dividend would likely be raised by about 10%. released fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 earnings on Tuesday after the market closed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Greyhound Bus to Washington DC 3 hr Candyman 4
While Glassport council fiddles... 3 hr xxx 97
Mike Mose 14 hr Wow 3
Election year Sun Willie Bangher 30
It's such a beautiful day today Sun Harry Bigcox 4
Ron Beck (Oct '14) Feb 25 A Fan 165
Mutt Jr's customer appreciation day (Jun '16) Feb 25 Mamacita too fab 10
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC