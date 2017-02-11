110 pounds of African drug khat seize...

110 pounds of African drug khat seized at Pittsburgh airport

Seattle Times

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have seized 110 pounds of an African drug being shipped through Pittsburgh International Airport. The dried khat plants were hidden among wigs sent from Kenya and were addressed to someone in McKees, Pennsylvania.

