Wife admits killing spouse who got protection order

Pennsylvania woman is sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and admits shooting dead her husband hours after he got a protection order from her Patricia Katchur has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her. Allegheny County police say the 56-year-old Katchur shot her husband May 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.