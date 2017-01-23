Wife admits killing spouse who got protection order
Pennsylvania woman is sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and admits shooting dead her husband hours after he got a protection order from her Patricia Katchur has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her. Allegheny County police say the 56-year-old Katchur shot her husband May 13, 2015.
