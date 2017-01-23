Wife admits killing spouse who got pr...

Wife admits killing spouse who got protection order

Pennsylvania woman is sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and admits shooting dead her husband hours after he got a protection order from her Patricia Katchur has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her. Allegheny County police say the 56-year-old Katchur shot her husband May 13, 2015.

