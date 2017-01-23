Wife admits killing spouse who got pr...

Wife admits killing spouse who got protection order from her

Monday Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her. Allegheny County police say the 56-year-old Katchur shot her husband May 13, 2015.

