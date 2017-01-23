Wife admits killing spouse who got protection order from her
A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to shooting her husband hours after he got a protection-from-abuse order against her. Allegheny County police say the 56-year-old Katchur shot her husband May 13, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fracking in Renzie Park (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Low Information Dude
|47
|who farted in cherry lane lastnight
|14 hr
|Team Trump
|10
|heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2...
|Jan 22
|Hobo Jim
|8
|trump read this (Apr '16)
|Jan 22
|Voted for Trump
|19
|Mob and DA ZAppala play on the same team
|Jan 17
|Mike Ference
|1
|What happened to the 6000.00 set up money for t...
|Jan 12
|Candyman
|29
|The tube city
|Jan 10
|Hobo Jim
|5
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC