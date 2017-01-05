Two guilty of second-degree murder for killing Wilkinsburg jitney driver
Two men were found guilty of second-degree murder this morning in the 2013 shooting death of a Wilkinsburg jitney driver. William McGraw, 23, of McKeesport and Timothy Brock, 23, of East Liberty planned to rob Monica Proviano, 28, on April 10, 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McKeesport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2...
|8 hr
|Hobo Jim
|5
|What happened to the 6000.00 set up money for t...
|15 hr
|Candayman
|28
|The tube city
|Tue
|Hobo Jim
|5
|road crew
|Tue
|Candyman
|28
|trump read this (Apr '16)
|Jan 8
|Swamp Drainer
|14
|Fracking in Renzie Park (Sep '15)
|Jan 7
|The Shadow Knows
|42
|Keystone collections (Dec '12)
|Jan 6
|Candyman
|58
Find what you want!
Search McKeesport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC