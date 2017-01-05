Two guilty of second-degree murder fo...

Two guilty of second-degree murder for killing Wilkinsburg jitney driver

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Post-gazette.com

Two men were found guilty of second-degree murder this morning in the 2013 shooting death of a Wilkinsburg jitney driver. William McGraw, 23, of McKeesport and Timothy Brock, 23, of East Liberty planned to rob Monica Proviano, 28, on April 10, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2... 8 hr Hobo Jim 5
What happened to the 6000.00 set up money for t... 15 hr Candayman 28
The tube city Tue Hobo Jim 5
road crew Tue Candyman 28
trump read this (Apr '16) Jan 8 Swamp Drainer 14
Fracking in Renzie Park (Sep '15) Jan 7 The Shadow Knows 42
Keystone collections (Dec '12) Jan 6 Candyman 58
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC