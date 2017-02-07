Toddler injured when someone throws o...

Toddler injured when someone throws object at car, shatters windshield

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WPXI

A McKeesport toddler is recovering after someone threw an object at the car he was riding in, shattering the windshield and causing glass to become embedded in his head. The boy's mother, Rachel Bowman, was driving at the intersection of Versailles and Freemont avenues on Saturday when she heard a loud bang and her window shattered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election year 23 min Fire Marshall Bill 9
While Glassport council fiddles... 1 hr lifetimeporter 48
mr. hickey Tue Candyman 3
trump read this (Apr '16) Tue Voted for Trump 23
Boy Mayor Cuts Sewer Deal - and it STINKS Feb 4 Candyman 12
What a shock (Jan '16) Feb 3 Candyman 6
heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2... Feb 2 No Smack Zone 13
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,611 • Total comments across all topics: 278,671,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC