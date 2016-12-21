Prosecutor in Pa. Tackles Heroin Scou...

Prosecutor in Pa. Tackles Heroin Scourge That Claimed Son

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC New York

The phone at Bruce Brandler's home rang at 3:37 a.m. It was the local hospital. His 16-year-old son was there, and he was in really bad shape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fracking in Renzie Park (Sep '15) 6 min Candyman 38
Local Politics Do you approve of Regis T. McLaughlin as Mayor? 15 min Hobo Jim 2
Don't drink and drive tonight Sat Joey 2
Kolache For New Year Brunch! Sat Queeg 1
Try Kolbasa/Kraut for Luck in 2017 Dec 30 Jewish Sting 4
I love Mckeesport Dec 28 Jewish Sting 32
Boy Mayor Cuts Sewer Deal - and it STINKS Dec 28 Tattoo 9
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,541,619

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC