January 23, 2017Gun theft: A 9 mm EAA Witness pistol was stolen from...

Gun theft: A 9 mm EAA Witness pistol was stolen from a home at 104 Franklin St., Bobtown, between 5 p.m. Friday and 5:45 a.m. Sunday, state police said.

