Help the Rust Belt: Trump needs a dev...

Help the Rust Belt: Trump needs a development czar

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: Post-gazette.com

President Donald Trump's vow to "make America great again" was a message of hope to small and midsize towns across America that have never recovered from the loss of traditional manufacturing jobs. As the Post-Gazette's Brian O'Neill said in a Nov. 27 column, Mr. Trump "won where the jobs aren't."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McKeesport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Filling vacant seat 24 min Justice 13
Flooding on 9th 55 min Chucky Elaina 6
Arrest made January 23, 2017 3 hr John Holmes 2
Fracking in Renzie Park (Sep '15) 5 hr Low Information Dude 47
who farted in cherry lane lastnight 10 hr Team Trump 10
heard there was a shooting in McKeesport of a 2... Jan 22 Hobo Jim 8
trump read this (Apr '16) Jan 22 Voted for Trump 19
See all McKeesport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McKeesport Forum Now

McKeesport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McKeesport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

McKeesport, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,658 • Total comments across all topics: 278,218,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC