Business briefs: Tull resigns post as chairman, CEO of Legendary Entertainment
Minority Steelers owner Thomas Tull is resigning as Legendary Entertainment's chairman and CEO, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He co-founded the California company in 2005 and sold it to the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group for a reported $3.5 billion in 2016.
