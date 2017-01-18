Business briefs: Tull resigns post as...

Business briefs: Tull resigns post as chairman, CEO of Legendary Entertainment

Minority Steelers owner Thomas Tull is resigning as Legendary Entertainment's chairman and CEO, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He co-founded the California company in 2005 and sold it to the Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group for a reported $3.5 billion in 2016.

