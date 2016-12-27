School Transit Company, Owner Charged with Insurance Fraud in Pennsylvania
A school transit company with a $2.4 million contract to provide rides to special needs students in a Pittsburgh-area charter school network has been charged with failing to properly insure some vehicles and hiring drivers with criminal records by ignoring state-mandated background checks. Martin Betchy, 35, didn't immediately return a call for comment after the state attorney general announced the charges Wednesday against Betchy and his company, Three Rivers Transit LLC, in McKeesport.
