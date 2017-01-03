Nursing home resident tests positive ...

Nursing home resident tests positive for Legionella bacteria

Wednesday Dec 14

Authorities say a resident of a western Pennsylvania nursing home has tested positive for the bacteria that cause Legionnaire's disease. Allegheny County officials said the Kane McKeesport Center resident hasn't left the facility since July but hasn't showered recently or consumed water from faucets or fountains or ice from ice machines.

