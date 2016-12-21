Dad who received video of lifeless so...

Dad who received video of lifeless son is headed to trial

Monday Dec 12

" A Pennsylvania man accused of not calling 911 when the mother of his toddler son sent him videos of the boy's lifeless body during hours' worth of angry text messages is headed to trial on child endangerment charges. Twenty-four-year-old Andre Price Jr. waived a preliminary hearing on the charges Monday.

