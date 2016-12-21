Dad who didn't call 911 after receiving video of toddler son's...

Democrats' all-out bid to smear Trump's victory as Clinton campaign backs electoral college members demanding intel briefing on Russian hacking before they vote EXCLUSIVE: Angelina demands Brad Pitt be drug tested four times a month in order to get access to kids - as he accuses her of making confidential information public Having children DOESN'T make you happy: Becoming a parent only causes brief joy that 'wears off after a year' Amazon customers are warned of a scam email that aims to get their bank card details: Here's how to stay safe Good Samaritans save girl, 7, from a 'sexual assault' by tackling her 'attacker' to the ground after he 'abducted the youngster from her home' Sumner Redstone, 93, gave $21m to a mistress, $18m to a flight attendant, and $6m to friend of his grandson for providing sexual favors claims his ex, who is now seeking half his fortune Tragedy as a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.