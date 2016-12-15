DA to seek death penalty against woman who recorded son's death
The Allegheny County District Attorney's office will seek the death penalty against a McKeesport woman who recorded video images as she smothered her 1-year-old son and sent them to the boy's father. Christian Clark, 21, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide of her 2-year-old daughter, aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
