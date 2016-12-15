DA to seek death penalty against woma...

DA to seek death penalty against woman who recorded son's death

Thursday Dec 15

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office will seek the death penalty against a McKeesport woman who recorded video images as she smothered her 1-year-old son and sent them to the boy's father. Christian Clark, 21, is charged with homicide, attempted homicide of her 2-year-old daughter, aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

McKeesport, PA

