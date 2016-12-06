College Official Caught Soliciting Sex From From 21-Year-Old Male Off Craigslist
The former director of Greek life at three separate colleges pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct in McKeesport, Penn., after he allegedly paid a 21-year-old male for oral sex. McKeesport police pulled Roy Baker and his male sex partner Shane Sieber over while they were in a car in September.
