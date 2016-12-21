Police: Man who caused deadly crash was wanted in drug case
Police investigate the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 48, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in North Versailles, Pa. Police say a man who led them on a car chase and caused a fiery crash that killed three people near Pittsburgh had been wanted in a drug case.
