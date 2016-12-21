Police chase leads to fiery crash tha...

Police chase leads to fiery crash that kills 3 and injures 3 more

Thursday Nov 24

Authorities say a police chase led to a fiery crash that killed three people and injured three others near Pittsburgh. Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs says the chase began shortly after a traffic stop in East McKeesport.

McKeesport, PA

