Licenseless driver kills three in crash after fleeing police

A man who led police on a car chase that ended with a fiery crash that killed three people in another car likely was driving more than 100 mph and had a suspended license, police said in a criminal complaint filed Friday. Demetrius Coleman was pulled over by East McKeesport police Thursday afternoon for making an illegal turn, then sped away when officers learned he was wanted for violating his probation for a felony charge of possessing with intent to deliver drugs, the complaint said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.