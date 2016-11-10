DA: Police didn't 'push' chase that killed family of 3 dead
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says early indications are local police didn't wrongly "push" a suspect who may have driven 100 mph to avoid officers before crashing into a car and killing a family of three on Thanksgiving. Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. tells reporters Tuesday that state police will use drones and other devices to measure and attempt to reconstruct the crash that killed David Bianco, his fiancee, Kaylie Meininger, and their 2-year-old daughter.
