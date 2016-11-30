10 alleged child predators arrested as part of Operation e-Traffic
HARRISBURG, Pa.- Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer today announced the arrests of 10 individuals from western Pennsylvania accused of using the Internet in attempts to sexually exploit children. The arrests are part of Operation e-Traffic, a joint effort between state and local law enforcement officers to identify online child predators.
