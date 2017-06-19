Practice didn't make perfect for this bank robber, police say
The 46-year-old Swatara Township man is accused of robbing the same Mechanicsburg bank twice, and then fumbling a third attempt. He was arrested after police said he tried to rob a Fulton County bank wearing the same disguise he had used in the Mechanicsburg heists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz-egor
|Mon
|Julio martz
|1
|vincent e.martz egor
|Jun 18
|ohh
|1
|vincent e.martz egor
|Jun 15
|martz friends
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16)
|Jun 12
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|5
|Undercover agents
|Jun 1
|Shatzeer
|2
|Wheres justice
|May '17
|Martz friend
|2
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC