Former McConnellsburg basketball coach indicted on child pornography charges
A former basketball coach and athletic director at McConnellsburg High School was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges on May 31, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney's Office. Dane Robert Pollock, 33, of McConnellsburg, was indicted for sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vincent e martz-egor
|Jun 19
|Julio martz
|1
|vincent e.martz egor
|Jun 18
|ohh
|1
|vincent e.martz egor
|Jun 15
|martz friends
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16)
|Jun 12
|Mcconnellsburg pa...
|5
|Undercover agents
|Jun 1
|Shatzeer
|2
|Wheres justice
|May '17
|Martz friend
|2
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|6
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC