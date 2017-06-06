Former McConnellsburg basketball coach indicted on child pornography charges

A former basketball coach and athletic director at McConnellsburg High School was indicted by a federal grand jury on child pornography charges on May 31, according to a press release issued by the United States Attorney's Office. Dane Robert Pollock, 33, of McConnellsburg, was indicted for sexual exploitation of children involving the production of child pornography, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.