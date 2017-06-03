Family angry student can't walk at co...

Family angry student can't walk at commencementa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

The family of a special education student is upset he was not allowed to walk at graduation, but the school says the situation is not atypical. Family upset special education student can't walk at commencement again The family of a special education student is upset he was not allowed to walk at graduation, but the school says the situation is not atypical.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undercover agents Jun 1 Shatzeer 2
Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16) May 24 friend 4
Wheres justice May 14 Martz friend 2
vincent e.martz egor May 6 Martz friend 4
News Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11) May '17 mountainbilly 6
Martz families Apr '17 Martz friend 1
Very soon Apr '17 Martz friend 5
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,619 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC