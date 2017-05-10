Police log: Police searching for man who lefta
Police log: Police searching for man who left diner without paying Shippensburg Police are looking for a man who allegedly left the Shippensburg Select Diner without paying. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2q3Nx38 According to the report from Shippensburg Police Department, the man ate at the diner at about 12:50 p.m. on May 5, and then left without paying the $17.88 bill for his food with three other men and a woman.
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undercover agents
|May 18
|Tracking id
|1
|Wheres justice
|May 14
|Martz friend
|2
|vincent e.martz egor
|May 6
|Martz friend
|4
|Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11)
|May 2
|mountainbilly
|6
|Martz families
|Apr 27
|Martz friend
|1
|Very soon
|Apr '17
|Martz friend
|5
|Very soon
|Apr '17
|Enos
|2
