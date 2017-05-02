Police log: Man's vehicle stolen out ...

Police log: Man's vehicle stolen out of parkinga

Tuesday May 2

CHAMBERSBURG - Police are looking for a man who committed a "short change scam" at Rite Aid, 415 E. Queen St., on April 12. According to Chambersburg Police, the man confused the cashier and used $500 worth of $20 bills to pay for two $500 prepaid cards, then left the store. The man was white and was wearing a blue hat.

McConnellsburg, PA

