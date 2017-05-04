Police log: Man charged in connection to stalking A Chambersburg man was charged in response to a domestic altercation, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pLRusQ At about 5 p.m. on May 2, police responded to a domestic altercation in the Wal-Mart parking lot on Lincoln Way East, and determined that Arslie V. Dorilus, 26, Chambersburg, had been stalking a Chambersburg man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.