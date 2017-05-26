Police log: Man charged after trying ...

Police log: Man charged after trying to pick up teen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A man was charged after police said he allegedly tried to pick up a 15-year-old girl he met through the internet with the intent of corrupting her. Police log: Man charged after trying to pick up teen A man was charged after police said he allegedly tried to pick up a 15-year-old girl he met through the internet with the intent of corrupting her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undercover agents Jun 1 Shatzeer 2
Vincent e martz-egor (Jun '16) May 24 friend 4
Wheres justice May 14 Martz friend 2
vincent e.martz egor May 6 Martz friend 4
News Nurses graduate Franklin County Career and Tech... (Mar '11) May '17 mountainbilly 6
Martz families Apr '17 Martz friend 1
Very soon Apr '17 Martz friend 5
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Space Station
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,611 • Total comments across all topics: 281,556,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC