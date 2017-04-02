Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes

Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police log: PSP investigates DUI crashes Police in two counties investigate DUI hit and run crashes Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2oq07ck MCCONNELLSBURG: There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash at about 4 a.m. March 28 on Great Cove Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg. Police said Michael W. Braxton, 34, Chambersburg, was operating a Chevrolet Malibu traveling south on Great Cove Road, when he went into the northbound lane and then left the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Martz families 22 hr Martz friend 1
Very soon Apr 21 Martz friend 5
Very soon Apr 12 Enos 2
News Christian helpline, prayer line opens (Dec '08) Mar 30 vfy 27
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar '17 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mar '17 Julio 4
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC