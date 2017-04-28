Donations benefit FCMC's Center for Advanceda
Donations benefit FCMC's Center for Advanced Medicine The Fulton County Medical Center received two donations to help benefit its Center for Advanced Medicine. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2pcO5Tu Officials from F&M Trust present a donation to the Fulton County Medical Center for its Center for Advanced Medicine.
