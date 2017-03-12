Suspect sought in McConnellsburga
BREAKING: Suspect sought in McConnellsburg shooting Police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured someone at the Iron horse Tavern early Saturday morning Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2myTvoD MCCONNELLSBURG - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured someone at the Iron horse Tavern early Saturday morning. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in the 1:50 a.m. shooting at the Lincoln Way East tavern.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|17 hr
|Julio
|4
|vincent martz egor
|Sun
|Martz friend
|10
|friends
|Mar 19
|friends of martz
|4
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|lex martz
|8
|egor
|Mar 5
|martz families fr...
|1
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC