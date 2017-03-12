Suspect sought in McConnellsburga

Suspect sought in McConnellsburga

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

BREAKING: Suspect sought in McConnellsburg shooting Police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured someone at the Iron horse Tavern early Saturday morning Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2myTvoD MCCONNELLSBURG - Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a shooter who seriously injured someone at the Iron horse Tavern early Saturday morning. Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in the 1:50 a.m. shooting at the Lincoln Way East tavern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) 1 hr 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) 17 hr Julio 4
vincent martz egor Sun Martz friend 10
friends Mar 19 friends of martz 4
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16) Mar 13 lex martz 8
egor Mar 5 martz families fr... 1
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,398 • Total comments across all topics: 279,877,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC