Police: Woman shot man in shoulder

Police: Woman shot man in shoulder

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Police: Woman shot man in shoulder A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nGt1ET DUBLIN TOWNSHIP - A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Business 2 hr Bucuh 1
News Christian helpline, prayer line opens (Dec '08) Thu vfy 27
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 29 wild man 9
News Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09) Mar 28 30packaday 10
News Franklin County area police log (Dec '09) Mar 27 Julio 4
vincent martz egor Mar 26 Martz friend 10
friends Mar 19 friends of martz 4
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,538 • Total comments across all topics: 280,002,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC