Police: Woman shot man in shoulder A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2nGt1ET DUBLIN TOWNSHIP - A Fort Littleton woman is accused of shooting at a Fort Littleton man, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.