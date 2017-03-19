Police log: Motorcyclist dies in Fulton Countya

PA Shippensburg man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with violating a protection from abuse order after he allegedly used a brick from his victim's front porch to smash the windshield of her car. Police log: Motorcyclist dies in Fulton County crash PA Shippensburg man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with violating a protection from abuse order after he allegedly used a brick from his victim's front porch to smash the windshield of her car.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.