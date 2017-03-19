Police log: Motorcyclist dies in Fulton Countya
PA Shippensburg man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with violating a protection from abuse order after he allegedly used a brick from his victim's front porch to smash the windshield of her car. Police log: Motorcyclist dies in Fulton County crash PA Shippensburg man was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with violating a protection from abuse order after he allegedly used a brick from his victim's front porch to smash the windshield of her car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Add your comments below
McConnellsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|13 hr
|wild man
|9
|Chambersburg Public Opinion (Mar '09)
|Tue
|30packaday
|10
|Franklin County area police log (Dec '09)
|Mar 27
|Julio
|4
|vincent martz egor
|Mar 26
|Martz friend
|10
|friends
|Mar 19
|friends of martz
|4
|Franklin County area police log (Jan '11)
|Mar 18
|duck man
|5
|Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16)
|Mar 13
|lex martz
|8
Find what you want!
Search McConnellsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC