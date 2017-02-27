Woman charged after being accused of possessinga
Woman charged after being accused of possessing heroin A woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lMdf9v MCCONNELLSBURG - A Chambersburg woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.
