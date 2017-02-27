Woman charged after being accused of ...

Woman charged after being accused of possessinga

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Woman charged after being accused of possessing heroin A woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, police said. Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2lMdf9v MCCONNELLSBURG - A Chambersburg woman was charged after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin during a traffic stop, according to Pennsylvania State Police, McConnellsburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent martz egor Tue martz families fr... 8
friends Mar 19 friends of martz 4
News Franklin County area police log (Jan '11) Mar 18 duck man 5
Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16) Mar 13 lex martz 8
egor Mar 5 martz families fr... 1
News Christian helpline, prayer line opens (Dec '08) Mar 1 friend of martzs 26
we want something done Feb 25 justice 1
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC