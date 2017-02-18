School begins free, confidential drug...

School begins free, confidential drug testing

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Fulton County school begins free, confidential drug testing Fulton County initiative Project: SAAFE brings free, confidential drug tests to school campus Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2ma4KTf Methadone is one of the oldest drugs used to treat heroin addiction. Some addicts say it helped them conquer their addiction after nothing else worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent martz egor Fri martz friends 6
Vincent e martz-egor (Jul '16) Thu martz fulton coun... 5
egor Mar 5 martz families fr... 1
News Christian helpline, prayer line opens (Dec '08) Mar 1 friend of martzs 26
we want something done Feb 25 justice 1
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
hi (Mar '08) Feb 15 deputy martz 3
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fulton County was issued at March 12 at 11:17AM EDT

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,040 • Total comments across all topics: 279,495,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC