Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in housing project slaying
A jury must now decide the fate of two men charged in a robbery and shooting death at a western Pennsylvania housing project. The Tribune-Democrat reports that the Cambria County panel started deliberations late Tuesday afternoon in the case against 46-year-old Perry Henderson of Mount Union and 62-year-old Stanley Spriggs of McConnellsburg.
