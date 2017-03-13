Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in h...

Jury mulls fate of 2 men charged in housing project slaying

Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: New Jersey Herald

A jury must now decide the fate of two men charged in a robbery and shooting death at a western Pennsylvania housing project. The Tribune-Democrat reports that the Cambria County panel started deliberations late Tuesday afternoon in the case against 46-year-old Perry Henderson of Mount Union and 62-year-old Stanley Spriggs of McConnellsburg.

