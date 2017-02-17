Founder: Police close Egyptian center for torture victims
The founder of an Egyptian center that treats victims of torture and trauma says the institution has been closed down by police. Prominent psychiatrist Dr. Aida Seif Dowla tells The Associated Press that when staff arrived at the Al-Nadeem Center for Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence on Thursday the facility had been sealed off by police and the building's doorman taken into custody for questioning.
