Birth announcements: Dec. 1-19, 2016

Birth announcements: Dec. 1-19, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Birth announcements: Dec. 1-19, 2016 Announcements of babies born Dec. 1-19, 2016 Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://ponews.co/2k8asUc Newville - Kacie Elizabeth and Cory Bryan Mowery, Newville, had a son, Cole Bryan Mowery, at 4:07 p.m. December 1, 2016, in Chambersburg Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 11.5 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

McConnellsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vincent martz egor Mon Martz friend 5
News Peggy Ann Bradnick Jackson to open Fulton Fall ... (Oct '08) Feb 16 Snowflake 112
hi (Mar '08) Feb 15 deputy martz 3
egor vince martz Feb 13 martz families 2
thief Jan 29 dre 1
keystone rv Jan 28 sgt 1
Vincent e martz egor Jan 26 mike 2
See all McConnellsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search McConnellsburg Forum Now

McConnellsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

McConnellsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

McConnellsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,571 • Total comments across all topics: 279,054,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC