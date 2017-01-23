Ohio county prosecutor facing OVI cha...

Ohio county prosecutor facing OVI charge after traffic stop

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Progress

TV reported Thursday that Bainbridge police say they saw an SUV weaving in and out of traffic in November on state Route 306. Police dashcam video shows officers pulled over Mary Matheney and administered a field sobriety test after they said they smelled alcohol.

McConnellsburg, PA

